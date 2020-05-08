Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Releases Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a negative net margin of 1,242.71%.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

