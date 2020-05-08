ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACMR. Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $33.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of ACM Research stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.80. 49,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,738. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $641.27 million, a P/E ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ACM Research by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

