Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.34 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ACOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,419. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.62. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 39.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 461,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 364.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,690,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 694,393 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

