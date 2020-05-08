Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 1.1% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 164,842 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $73.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,649,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,191. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.