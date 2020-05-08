Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

ADMS traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.18. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 192.52% and a negative return on equity of 335.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

