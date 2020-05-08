Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s Largest Position

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,686 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 4.0% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,849. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.65. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

