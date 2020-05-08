Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,107 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $1,672,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.44.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $366.78 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $386.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

