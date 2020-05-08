ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

ADTRAN stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $114.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $56,615.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen purchased 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $120,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

