Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.93 million.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,803. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -409.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

