Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 62.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAVVF. TD Securities raised their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up previously from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Advantage Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVVF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 44,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $287.83 million, a PE ratio of 154.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

