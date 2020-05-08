Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Given a C$2.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) received a C$2.50 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

AAV has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.73.

TSE:AAV traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$2.12. 904,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.16.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$76.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

