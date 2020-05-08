Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,403 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aecom were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 164.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aecom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,949,000 after buying an additional 126,510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aecom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. CenturyLink Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aecom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

