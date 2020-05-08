AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 81.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.08% of AerCap worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,600,000 after purchasing an additional 468,544 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AerCap by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,472,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,416,000 after buying an additional 28,141 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,324,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 119,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,570,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in AerCap by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 998,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,408,000 after buying an additional 116,739 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

AerCap stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.17.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

