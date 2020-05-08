Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.21 per share, for a total transaction of $652,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $652,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,409.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,200 shares of company stock worth $2,839,234. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 397,620 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,871,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMG opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.26. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

