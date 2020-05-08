Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$30.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.00.

Shares of TSE AFN traded up C$2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.75. 294,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,781. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$15.00 and a 12-month high of C$57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.14. The firm has a market cap of $443.50 million and a P/E ratio of 38.64.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

