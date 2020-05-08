AGCO Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AGCO in a report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

AGCO stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 19,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. AGCO has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $1,191,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.