AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for AGNC Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.75 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AGNC. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.44.

AGNC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,942,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,024,453. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 171.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

