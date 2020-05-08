Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 45,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,658 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.52. 125,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,445. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.