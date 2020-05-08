Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -4.60

Press coverage about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a news impact score of -4.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

EADSF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

EADSF traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $61.54. 5,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,656. Airbus has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $154.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

