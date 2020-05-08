Alaris Royalty Corp. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Alaris Royalty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Alaris Royalty alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their target price on Alaris Royalty from C$24.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.57.

Shares of Alaris Royalty stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.31. 56,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37. The stock has a market cap of $340.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.27. Alaris Royalty has a 52 week low of C$5.83 and a 52 week high of C$23.34.

Alaris Royalty Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.