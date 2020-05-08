Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Alexander’s worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 204.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE ALX traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.68 and a 52-week high of $394.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 14.99 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $54.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Alexander’s had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 18.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.45%.

Alexander’s Profile

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.