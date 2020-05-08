Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AQN. TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The stock had a trading volume of 742,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,314. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,049.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the period. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

