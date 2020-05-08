Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 587,405 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 9.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Alibaba Group worth $1,234,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,295,000 after acquiring an additional 250,957 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $103,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.49. The stock had a trading volume of 16,144,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,581,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $503.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

