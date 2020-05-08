Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 81,672 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $104,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,700,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,965,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,607,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,969,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,966 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,753,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,674,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,093,652,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $4.70 on Friday, hitting $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,815,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,831,486. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.42. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

