Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.49. 16,144,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,581,939. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.