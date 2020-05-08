Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.23.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alkermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alkermes from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. 42,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $1,077,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 50,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $689,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,094 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,406.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock worth $3,197,250. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alkermes by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

