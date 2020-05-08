All Sports Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. All Sports has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and $1.05 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $7.50, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get All Sports alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.19 or 0.03460322 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00054493 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031607 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001675 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010047 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $13.77, $10.39, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.