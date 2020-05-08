Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (APYRF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS: APYRF):

5/6/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.50 price target on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Allied Properties Real Estate Investment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

APYRF stock remained flat at $$29.24 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

