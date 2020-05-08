Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,229 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,504,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,024,000 after purchasing an additional 355,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,479,000 after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in CarMax by 735.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 231,815 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.87. 1,474,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,094. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $103.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

In related news, Director Shira Goodman acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,060.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,716.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.