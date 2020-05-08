Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,890,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,624,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

