Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.7% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 13,475,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453,203. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,537 shares of company stock worth $7,746,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

