Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 209 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $20.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,392.76. 973,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,535. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,202.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,322.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.