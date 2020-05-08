Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $308,060,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,369.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,198.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.07. The stock has a market cap of $924.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

