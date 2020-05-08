Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Acquires 1,652 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for 0.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,486 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $134,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Teleflex by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 39,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFX traded down $2.97 on Friday, hitting $340.30. 192,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,094. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,615.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,443 shares of company stock valued at $810,601. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $378.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

