Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Boosts Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $2,507,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $889,000. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at $1,289,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 43,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 20,463 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,851,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.72.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

