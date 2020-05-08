Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 1,002 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $371.10. The stock had a trading volume of 191,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,120. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $177.65 and a one year high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.16.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 10,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.72, for a total transaction of $4,591,317.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,066,352.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $156,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,943 shares of company stock worth $26,816,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

