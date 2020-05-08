Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,027 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,136.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,625 shares of company stock valued at $19,909,935. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $563.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,770. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $508.80 and a 200-day moving average of $407.87. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $271.37 and a 52 week high of $581.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $409.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.86.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.