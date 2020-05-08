Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after buying an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after buying an additional 3,395,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after buying an additional 3,289,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,410,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.70. 6,167,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

