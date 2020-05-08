Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Illumina comprises about 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $4,534,000. South State Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. South State Corp now owns 12,257 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,316 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

ILMN stock traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.87. The company had a trading volume of 687,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,815. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $380.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $931,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,341,708.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total value of $198,018.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,470.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,638 shares of company stock worth $6,492,732 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

