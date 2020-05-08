Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 374.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW traded up $21.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $549.68. 491,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,492. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

