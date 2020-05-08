Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $60.22. 1,514,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,345. State Street Corp has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.65.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.