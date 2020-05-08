Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 146.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

DG traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,314. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $183.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day moving average is $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

