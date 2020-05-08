Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.9% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,277,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,070. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

