Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank makes up about 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,120,000 after buying an additional 26,622 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 223.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,139,000 after buying an additional 584,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.87. The company had a trading volume of 509,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.25. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.95.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

