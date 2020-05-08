Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,509 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of AudioCodes worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,142,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AudioCodes by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 394,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 58,627 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 359,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.90 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $34.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.