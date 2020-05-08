Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 875 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.90 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.69.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $112,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 184,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.14 per share, for a total transaction of $21,104,486.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.47. The company had a trading volume of 503,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,427. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.