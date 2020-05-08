Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €45.26 ($52.62).

ALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €51.30 ($59.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of EPA ALO opened at €36.75 ($42.73) on Friday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.81.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

