Altair Engineering’s (ALTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the software’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of ALTR traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,361. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.18 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.74 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $68,298.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,498 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in Altair Engineering by 0.7% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 52,106 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,082 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 63.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

