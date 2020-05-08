Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Doyle Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total transaction of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,490 shares of company stock worth $36,166,939. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,475.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,119.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,927.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.