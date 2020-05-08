Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 11.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock valued at $36,166,939 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, China International Capital upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,367.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,927.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

